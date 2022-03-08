Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $625,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. 528,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,220,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

