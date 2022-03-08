Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

