Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average is $159.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,435 shares of company stock worth $5,393,267 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

