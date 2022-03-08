Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $860,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 219.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 422,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $1,761,000.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

