Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 55,452 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,452 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 1,773,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 196.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 1,127,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

