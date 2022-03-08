Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 9,533 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,772,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 26,500 shares valued at $2,727,175. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.63 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

