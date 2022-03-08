Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,013 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Shares of ARCB opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

