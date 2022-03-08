Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.76

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 6317004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.