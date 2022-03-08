Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.76

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 6317004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
