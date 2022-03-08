Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Alliance Data Systems worth $60,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after acquiring an additional 146,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

NYSE ADS opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.