Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $63,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,917,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.