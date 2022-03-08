Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.21 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Entegris worth $64,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

