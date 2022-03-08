Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BZUN stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $620.83 million, a P/E ratio of 286.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3,072.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 596,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baozun by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 131,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
