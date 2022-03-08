Barclays Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 64 Price Target

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.60 ($0.56). The company had a trading volume of 261,061,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,832,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market cap of £30.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

