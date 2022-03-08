Barclays Reiterates €5.20 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($7.88).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €5.59 ($6.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.69) and a 52 week high of €12.77 ($13.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.97 and a 200-day moving average of €6.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.