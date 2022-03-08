Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 615.50 ($8.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 800.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 841.98. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 604 ($7.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

