Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.