Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 584 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. 2,831,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,710,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

