Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.69. 29,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.