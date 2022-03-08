Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.99. 24,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $161.20 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

