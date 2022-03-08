Baxter Bros Inc. Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

ADP stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.74 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

