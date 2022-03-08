Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 273,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Express by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $163.49. 256,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,313. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

