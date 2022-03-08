Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.70. The stock had a trading volume of 88,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $310.92 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

