Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,317,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. 1,074,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.