Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IUSV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 11,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

