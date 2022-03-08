Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.48. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,229. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

