Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 274,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

