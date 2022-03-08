Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 3,639,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,127,452. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

