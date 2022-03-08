Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.59. 32,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.63.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

