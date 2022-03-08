Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average of $253.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.