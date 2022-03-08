Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

