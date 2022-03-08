BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.
BLU stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
