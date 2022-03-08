Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.25 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been given a €2.25 ($2.45) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.93) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.00 ($3.26) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.26) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.07 ($3.34).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

