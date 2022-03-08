Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $104.71 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

