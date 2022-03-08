B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

BGS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. 21,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.