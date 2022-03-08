Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.76% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $171,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $11.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,841. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $715.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

