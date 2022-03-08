Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biostage and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -290.80% -177.38% Neuronetics -48.71% -34.48% -20.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million ($0.32) -15.00 Neuronetics $49.24 million 1.52 -$27.45 million ($1.10) -2.58

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biostage and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 269.72%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Biostage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

