BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,432,000 after buying an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

