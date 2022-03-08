BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.86 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $299.51 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

