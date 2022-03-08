BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

