BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $88.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71.
Get Rating)
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.