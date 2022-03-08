BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day moving average is $217.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.74 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.