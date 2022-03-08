BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Hits $860,369.59

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $860,369.59 and $331.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00104584 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

