Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 129,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

