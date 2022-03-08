Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

