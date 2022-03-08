Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $105.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.08.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $54.10 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

