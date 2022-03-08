BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of EVO Payments worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 89,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

