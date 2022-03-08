BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 28,228 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,226,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 142,516 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

