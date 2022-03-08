BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 24,585 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

