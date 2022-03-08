BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 53,948 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,948 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

NYSE:RNR opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

