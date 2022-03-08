BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -221.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

